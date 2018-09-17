Football
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (24) 4-0 144 1
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (6) 4-0 126 2
3. Brandon Valley 3-1 78 3
4. Sioux Falls Washington 2-2 72 4
5. Watertown 3-1 26 5
Also receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Aberdeen Central 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (29) 3-1 149 2
2. Huron (1) 3-1 98 1
3. Brookings 3-1 81 4
4. Harrisburg 2-2 75 3
5. Yankton 1-3 32 RV
RV: Sturgis 9, Mitchell 6
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (27) 3-1 149 1
2. Tea Area (3) 4-0 122 2
3. Madison 3-1 89 3
4. West Central 2-2 40 RV
5. Lennox 3-1 28 5
RV: Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 9, Dell Rapids 6
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 4-0 147 1
2. Canton (2) 5-0 116 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 83 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 3-1 71 4
5. Winner 3-1 29 5
RV: Beresford 3, Lead-Deadwood 1
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (22) 4-0 141 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (8) 5-0 128 2
3. Bon Homme 4-1 71 4
4. Baltic 4-0 38 5
5. Irene-Wakonda 4-1 25 3
RV: Arlington/Lake Preston 21, Garretson 15, Hamlin 5, Webster Area 4, North Border 2
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (29) 149 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 106 3
3. Canistota/Freeman (1) 4-0 84 4
4. Warner 4-1 63 2
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5
RV: Timber Lake 21, Howard 5
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (29) 4-0 147 1
2. Castlewood (1) 4-0 110 2
3. Colome 4-0 93 3
4. Colman-Egan 4-0 69 4
5. Wall 4-0 25 5
RV: Faulkton Area 6
Volleyball
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 17, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Washington (19) 10-1 107 2
2. Rapid City Stevens (3) 13-1 90 1
3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10-2 62 3
4. Mitchell 8-1 47 4
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8-5 13 5
Also receiving votes: Huron 11
Class A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (22) 11-3 110 1
2. Miller 12-2 84 3
3. Winner 10-1 66 2
4. Dell Rapids 8-2 34 4
5. Dakota Valley 8-3 22 5
RV: McCook Central/Montrose 8, Groton Area 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (20) 17-1 108 1
2. Warner (2) 16-1 90 2
3. Chester Area 9-3 55 4
4. Ethan 12-1 47 3
5. Philip 9-1 18 5
RV: Faith 5, Freeman 4, Arlington 3