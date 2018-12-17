The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (22) 4-0 113 1
2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3-0 85 3
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 2-0 70 5
4. Rapid City Stevens 2-2 24 2
5. Huron 3-1 16 NR
Also receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 9, Sturgis 6, Sioux Falls Washington 5, Pierre 3, Watertown 1, Harrisburg 1
Class A
1. Tea Area (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 92 2
3. St. Thomas More 3-0 50 5
4. Pine Ridge 3-1 45 3
5. Red Cloud 4-1 20 4
RV: Parker 19, Dakota Valley 2, Vermillion 1, Todd County 1
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (19) 1-0 110 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (3) 3-0 88 2
3. White River (1) 5-0 78 3
4. Timber Lake 4-0 42 5
5. Aberdeen Christian 3-0 11 RV
RV: Sully Buttes 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Kimball/ White Lake 2, Colome 2
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (9) 3-0 98 2
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (14) 2-1 97 1
3. Harrisburg 3-0 68 4
4. Sioux Falls Washington 4-0 57 5
5. Rapid City Stevens 3-1 19 RV
RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 5, Brookings 1
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (21) 2-0 112 1
2. Lennox (2) 3-1 91 2
3. Winner 3-0 71 3
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 13 RV
5. Todd County 6-0 12 RV
RV: Garretson 11, Miller 11, Vermillion 9, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Hamlin 3, Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dell Rapids 1, Belle Fourche 1
Class B
1. Ethan (17) 3-0 109 1
2. Warner (6) 3-0 98 2
3. De Smet 4-0 63 5
4. Corsica-Stickney 3-0 25 RV
5. Castlewood 1-1 21 3
RV: White River 14, Clark/Willow Lake 8, Faith 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1