The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys 

Class AA

1. Yankton (22) 4-0 113 1

2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3-0 85 3

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 2-0 70 5

4. Rapid City Stevens 2-2 24 2

5. Huron 3-1 16 NR

Also receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 9, Sturgis 6, Sioux Falls Washington 5, Pierre 3, Watertown 1, Harrisburg 1

Class A

1. Tea Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 92 2

3. St. Thomas More 3-0 50 5

4. Pine Ridge 3-1 45 3

5. Red Cloud 4-1 20 4

RV: Parker 19, Dakota Valley 2, Vermillion 1, Todd County 1

Class B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (19) 1-0 110 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake (3) 3-0 88 2

3. White River (1) 5-0 78 3

4. Timber Lake 4-0 42 5

5. Aberdeen Christian 3-0 11 RV

RV: Sully Buttes 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Kimball/ White Lake 2, Colome 2

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (9) 3-0 98 2

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (14) 2-1 97 1

3. Harrisburg 3-0 68 4

4. Sioux Falls Washington 4-0 57 5

5. Rapid City Stevens 3-1 19 RV

RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 5, Brookings 1

Class A 

1. St. Thomas More (21) 2-0 112 1

2. Lennox (2) 3-1 91 2

3. Winner 3-0 71 3

4. Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 13 RV

5. Todd County 6-0 12 RV

RV: Garretson 11, Miller 11, Vermillion 9, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Hamlin 3, Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dell Rapids 1, Belle Fourche 1

Class B

1. Ethan (17) 3-0 109 1

2. Warner (6) 3-0 98 2

3. De Smet 4-0 63 5

4. Corsica-Stickney 3-0 25 RV

5. Castlewood 1-1 21 3

RV: White River 14, Clark/Willow Lake 8, Faith 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1

