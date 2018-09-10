Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 10, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Rapid City Stevens (19) 9-0 95 1
2. Sioux Falls Washington 7-1 74 2
3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 8-1 58 3
4. Mitchell 6-1 37 4
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6-4 13 5
Also receiving votes: Huron 6, Aberdeen Central 2
Class A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (19) 10-3 95 1
2. Winner 6-0 75 2
3. Miller 6-2 41 3
4. Dell Rapids 6-2 36 4
5. Dakota Valley 6-3 18 5
RV: McCook Central/Montrose 11, Wagner 5, Groton Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (19) 10-0 95 1
2. Warner 11-1 75 2
3. Ethan 9-0 56 3
4. Chester Area 4-2 28 4
5. Philip 7-1 17 5
RV: Herreid-Selby Area 8, Arlington 4, Kadoka Area 2