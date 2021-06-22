Sabres sign goaltender Currie

Maxim Currie is the first goaltender to sign with the Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL in their inaugural 2021-2022 season.
The 20-year-old goalie from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, played last season for the Missoula Jr. Bruins and went 14-12-0 while posting a 3.23 goals against average and .916 save percentage in 29 regular season games.
Currie also played in both playoffs games for the Jr. Bruins who eventually fell to the Frontier Division champs, the Sheridan Hawks in a best of 3 series.
"We watched him play games during the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs and were very impressed. He has the ability to steal games single handedly and gives his team a chance to win every night, it's what you can ask for in a goalie" says Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge. "We're excited to have Max between the pipes this coming season and what he can bring to our team's success"
Youth Flag Football League to return
The Youth Flag Football League, sidelined last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be making a comeback. Sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department, the league is open to first through fourth grade participants. Registration deadline is Sept. 4 with the season beginning Sept. 13 at the Omaha Street soccer fields.
"The youth flag football leagues are one of our most popular programs,” said Matt Brandhagen of the City's Parks and Recreation Department. "The leagues teach basic football skills and promote teamwork and sportsmanship in a fun, non-contact setting."
Register online https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223. Registration fee is $50 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.
The league includes divisions made up of teams of first and second grade players and teams of third and fourth grade players. The first/second grade divisions play on Monday nights with third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesday nights.
Registration open for Devils Tower Golf Classic
Black Hills State athletics has opened registration for its 2021 Devils Tower Yellow Jacket Golf Classic presented by White's Canyon Motors.
The tournament is slated for Aug. 13 at the Golf Club at Devils Tower and will be limited to the first 120 players. Registration is $150 per player and will include golfing in the 18-hole best ball tournament as well as golf cart and a tournament gift.
Starting format will be a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The golf classic will feature 60 two-person teams and all proceeds will benefit student-athlete scholarships at BHSU.
Two-person team registration can be done here and is requested by no later than Aug. 6. To register as an individual, or for questions, please contact Thayer Trenhaile at Thayer.Trenhaile@bhsu.edu.