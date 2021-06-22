Sabres sign goaltender Currie

Maxim Currie is the first goaltender to sign with the Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL in their inaugural 2021-2022 season.

The 20-year-old goalie from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, played last season for the Missoula Jr. Bruins and went 14-12-0 while posting a 3.23 goals against average and .916 save percentage in 29 regular season games.

Currie also played in both playoffs games for the Jr. Bruins who eventually fell to the Frontier Division champs, the Sheridan Hawks in a best of 3 series.

"We watched him play games during the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs and were very impressed. He has the ability to steal games single handedly and gives his team a chance to win every night, it's what you can ask for in a goalie" says Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge. "We're excited to have Max between the pipes this coming season and what he can bring to our team's success"

Youth Flag Football League to return

The Youth Flag Football League, sidelined last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be making a comeback. Sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department, the league is open to first through fourth grade participants. Registration deadline is Sept. 4 with the season beginning Sept. 13 at the Omaha Street soccer fields.