Saints recall tension in Vikings' last playoff visit

The NFC championship 10 years ago had an epic feeling going in, Brees recalled, because of how strong the Saints and Vikings had looked all season. The Vikings were led by eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson was in his prime, having rushed for 1,383 yards and 18 TDs to go with 436 yards receiving that year.

"From the beginning of the year, you saw the track that they were on," Brees said of the Vikings. "They were pretty dominant. So you just got the feeling that these roads were going to converge at some point and it was probably going to be in the NFC championship game. At least, that's what we all hoped, and sure enough it played out just the way we all thought."

The pressure surrounding both clubs was immense, given the storylines. It was seen as possibly the last chance for Favre, who had turned 40 that season, to get back to a Super Bowl with a franchise that has never won one despite playing in four. The Saints were trying to get the Super Bowl for the first time and lift a city still rebuilding from widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina four years earlier.