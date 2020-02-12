Salter signs to play golf for Mines

South Dakota School of Mines Director of Golf, Luke Wheeler, has announced the signing of Adam Salter, Supawich Boonta and Annika Schooler to letters-on-intent for the 2020-21 school year.
"It was a big week for Hardrocker golf landing these three," Wheeler said.
Salter, a Rapid City Stevens High School senior, will be majoring in Business Management and Technology. He finished second at the State AA tournament in Pierre last fall shooting rounds of 73 and 79.
"I am excited to bring my game to Mines and support my hometown," said Salter. "I am looking forward to being in the Hardrocker family."
Boonta is from Centennial, Colo., where he attends Cherokee Trail High School. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering while attending Mines. Last fall in the 5A Colorado state tournament, Boonta finished 20th overall with scores of 74-79.
"It's been a dream of mine to be able to play college golf," said Boonta. "To be able to go to a school that will help me achieve my career goals – I am super excited to be attending Mines."
Schooler is a senior at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.. She plans on majoring in Civil Engineering once on campus. Schooler is a three-sport athlete, lettering in softball, basketball and golf.
"I am so honored and excited to commit to Mines," said Schooler. "This is a huge opportunity for me academically and athletically. I am proud to join the Hardrocker family next year."
Keeble earns another RMAC track honor
South Dakota School of Mines women's pole vaulter Erica Keeble has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete Of The Week announced Wednesday by the league office.
Keeble represented Mines at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite at the University of Nebraska Lincoln this past weekend. She won the pole vault in a jump off with one other individual. Both tied in regulation with jumps of 13 feet, 0¾ inch. In the jump off, both vaulters had to jump another seven bars before Keeble was determine the winner.
"One of the most exciting things in track and field is the jump off," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "That is the way it should be done. It was a tremendous competition with 75 percent of the field made up of (NCAA) Div. I vaulters."
Keeble is currently has the top height in the RMAC at 13-4½ and is fourth in the nation. This is the second time this season that Keeble has earned RMAC Indoor Field honors.
Officials clinics slated for track and field and cross country
The first of three Track and Field and Cross Country Officials Clinic will be held in conjunction with the 2020 SoDak Track and Field Clinic on Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls.
The officials clinic is slated for 12:15-3 p.m. (MT) at the National Guard Armory, which is located two blocks north of the airport on Minnesota Avenue.
Any official is welcome to attend the Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame Banquet, which is lated from 10:25 a.m.-noon (MT). There will be no charge for the meal. Contact Steve Charron at scharron123@hur.mido.net for a reservation.
The second officials clinic is March 25 at the Crossroads Hotel in Huron from 6-9 p.m., with the third clinic slated for 5 -8 p.m. (MT). On March 25 at Rapid City Central High School (enter on east side of activities center entrance. Larry Stevens is the contact for more specifics on the Rapid City clinic and can be reached at 605-877-4081.
The officials clinics will cover the best practices, as well as rule changes, interpretations and points of emphasis. A special section will be dedicated to cross country, as well. A discussion will also be held on the role of meet officials and their duties.
Meet directors and coach are encouraged to attend.
For more information or to register for a specific clinic, contact Charron at 605-354-4716 or scharron123@hur.midco.net or Tim Casper at 605-203-1754.