Salter signs to play golf for Mines

South Dakota School of Mines Director of Golf, Luke Wheeler, has announced the signing of Adam Salter, Supawich Boonta and Annika Schooler to letters-on-intent for the 2020-21 school year.

"It was a big week for Hardrocker golf landing these three," Wheeler said.

Salter, a Rapid City Stevens High School senior, will be majoring in Business Management and Technology. He finished second at the State AA tournament in Pierre last fall shooting rounds of 73 and 79.

"I am excited to bring my game to Mines and support my hometown," said Salter. "I am looking forward to being in the Hardrocker family."

Boonta is from Centennial, Colo., where he attends Cherokee Trail High School. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering while attending Mines. Last fall in the 5A Colorado state tournament, Boonta finished 20th overall with scores of 74-79.

"It's been a dream of mine to be able to play college golf," said Boonta. "To be able to go to a school that will help me achieve my career goals – I am super excited to be attending Mines."

Schooler is a senior at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.. She plans on majoring in Civil Engineering once on campus. Schooler is a three-sport athlete, lettering in softball, basketball and golf.