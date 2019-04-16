The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League have announced the remainder of their 2019 coaching staff.
Seth McLemore will serve as the hitting coach. He is currently an assistant at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO. He has also had coaching stops at First Assembly Christian High School and Central Baptist College. In addition, he spent a summer as the head coach of the Windy Hill Whales of the Beach Collegiate Baseball League (BCBL), where he led Windy Hill to its first ever division championship.
A native of Pulaski, Tenn., McLemore played collegiate ball at Southwest Tennessee Community College and Central Baptist College. After graduating, he spent one season playing professional baseball under current Sasquatch manager, Adam Core, for the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League of Professional Baseball in Alpine, Texas. During his time with the Cowboys, he played corner infield and designated hitter.
JJ Schwennen will serve as the pitching coach. He currently serves as a volunteer assistant coach at Mt. Mercy University, an NAIA school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At Mt. Mercy he assists in the development of the pitching staff and is the recruiting coordinator. A Calamus, Iowa native, Schwennen played collegiately at Mt. Mercy University. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 2015.
Brooks DuBose will serve as a volunteer assistant coach for the Sasquatch as he coaches first base and works primarily with the infielders.
A Nashville, Tenn., native played collegiately at Bethel University, Volunteer State Community College and Covenant College. He has previously coached with Knights Baseball, a top ranked travel program in Tennessee. DuBose is currently in school finishing up his degree in sports administration.
“We are fortunate to have this group of coaches who are eager to hone their craft, develop our young players and work towards the ultimate goal of bringing an Expedition League championship to Spearfish," said Sasquatch general manager Eric Schmidt, General Manager
The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their second season on May 24.