The Spearfish Sasquatch allowed five runs in the fourth and sixth inning and fell to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 18-6 at Black Hills Energy Stadium Monday night.
The Sabre Dogs scored first in the top of the second inning with two runs, and then four runs in the third. Spearfish responded with a run when a Tom Imholte single scored Griffin Teisher. Souris Valley scored five runs in the fourth to take a 11-1 lead.
The Sasquatch scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth when a Hayden Hastings double scored Aaron Funk and A.J. Davis. Six runs followed for the Sabre Dogs in the top of the sixth to stretch the lead to 16-3. In the bottom of the sixth a Teisher single scored Daniel Freiburger for Spearfish.
One run followed for Souris Valley in the eighth, the Sasquatch scored two runs in the bottom of the inning when Teisher drove in another run with a single scoring Charley Hesse. A Funk sacrifice fly scored Grayson Sterling later in the inning, and the Sabre Dogs scored another run in the top of the ninth.
Keegan Kast was charged with the loss for the Sasquatch, going 3 1/3 innings and giving up eight hits, 10 runs, nine earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Riley McSherry came in and provided 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits, six runs, five earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.
Jack Mattson lasted two innings and gave up one hit, one earned run, three walks while striking out two. Funk also pitched an inning and allowed one hit, one earned run and three walks.
Spearfish, 23-33, travels to take on the Pierre Trappers tonight at 5:35 p.m. Souris Valley, 37-21, will be on the road against the Badlands Big Sticks.
Spearfish bows out of Class B tournament
Spearfish Post 164's run in the South Dakota American Legion Class B State Tournament 8-7 walk-off loss to McCook/Miner.
Post 164 scored two runs in the top of the first, and McCook/Miner responded with a run in the first and four in the second. Spearfish was able to score four runs in the top of the third.
McCook/Miner scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, Spearfish responded with a run in the sixth but McCook/Miner scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and the walk-off run in the seventh to eliminate Post 164.
Spearfish ends the season 20-18.