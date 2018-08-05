The Spearfish Sasquatch closed their inaugural Expedition League season on a tough note, falling to the Western Nebraska 19-8 Sunday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish, which finished 24-38 on the season, started well, leading 4-1 after three innings, but gave up nine runs in the fourth inning and seven more in the ninth.
The Sasquatch did finish with 14 hits in their finale, led by Anthony Rodriguez an Jackson Arnsdorf with three hits each, while Tom Imholte and Jack Mattson added two hits each.
Hobbs Nyberg and Colin Ludwig both had three hits for Western Nebraska, which finished the regular season by winning the Clark Division with a 46-17 overall record.