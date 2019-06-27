The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped their third straight game to Pierre, falling to the Trappers 3-1 Thursday night in Pierre.
Spearfish's lone run came in the second inning on a RBI single by Brent Richey. Spearfish out-hit Pierre 9-6, but the Trappers scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings.
Richey had three hits for Spearfish, while Josue Rangel and Z Westley had two hits.
Ben Larson, the first of four Spearfish pitchers, took the loss, giving up all six hits and three runs in five innings.
Spearfish, 18-11, returns home tonight to face Casper at 6:35 p.m.
American Legion
SHERIDAN 18, POST 320 2: The Troopers pounded out 15 hits and blasted the Stars Thursday in the first day of the Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
Sheridan led 9-2 before scoring nine times int he fifth inning.
The Stars had just two hits in the game.
Post 320, 21-15, faces the Billings Scarlets today at 2:30 p.m.
MITCHELL 6, STURGIS 2: Post 18 held the Titans to just two hits in the win at Strong Field on Thursday.
Mitchell, 16-11, got on the board with three runs in the third inning and added one run int he fifth and two more in the sixth.
Sturgis also committed four errors, leading to just one earned run for Mitchell.
Sturgis, 11-7, will compete in the Madison tournament Friday through Sunday.