The Pierre Trappers used a nine-run seventh inning to break open a close contest with the Spearfish Sasquatch to claim a 13-2 win in Expedition League baseball action Thursday.
Spearfish held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh after scoring single runs in the second and fifth innings, when Pierre exploded for nine runs to make it a 10-2 contest. The Trappers added three runs in the eighth.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Sasquatch continue to struggle at the plate. Spearfish managed just four hits against Trapper pitching. Jaxon Rosencranz finished with three of Spearfish’s four hits.
Spearfish and Pierre face off again tonight, starting at 6:05 p.m.