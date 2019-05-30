Although the matchup with Pierre was postponed, the Spearfish Expedition League baseball team didn’t skip a beat as it earned a pair of wins over the Trappers at Black Hills Power Stadium Thursday afternoon.
The Sasquatch opened the afternoon with a 10-7 win, before cruising to a 14-3 victory in the second game.
In the first matchup of the day, a continuation from a game that was postponed Wednesday night due to lighting issues, the Sasquatch found themselves down by a pair of runs heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning.
Spearfish’s offense erupted in its half of the inning with five runs, including a two-run double from Beaux Escobar that scored Josue Rangel and Jake Gray.
After a scoreless fifth inning for both squads, the Trappers regained the lead in the sixth with five runs of their own.
The Sasquatch had an immediate answer when they put another five runs on the board to take a 10-7 advantage.
The first pair of runs came on a Brooks DuBose two-run double, followed by a two-run triple from Luke Lampros.
Escobar led the way with three hits and two RBIs, while DuBose finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Even though the second game saw a lopsided win for Spearfish, Pierre took an early lead with a run in the top of the first.
The Sasquatch answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning, before taking a 6-1 lead with five runs in the second.
After adding three more runs in the third, Spearfish scored a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, two more in the seventh and one more in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Brennen Bales and Jake Gray paced Spearfish in the second game with two hits and two RBIs apiece.
The Sasquatch (3-1) will travel to Manitoba, Canada to take on the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Girls Golf
Douglas takes home invite
The Douglas girls’ golf team edged Hot Springs for the top spot in the Douglas Invitational Thursday afternoon.
The Patriots earned the team title with 238, while the Bison finished second with 247.
Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis earned medalist honors with 40, Molly Schwartz of Douglas was a close second with 44 and Paisley Sierra of Red Cloud rounded out the individual top three by shooting a 49.
The state golf tournaments kick off Monday and Tuesday in Watertown (AA) and Aberdeen (A)
Junior College Baseball
Iowa Western 3-0 in Juco World Series
Heading into Thursday’s late night matchup with Navarro College, Texas, the Iowa Western Reivers were on a roll with a trio of wins in their first three games of the NJCAA Junior College World Series.
In its first game, Iowa Western defeated Conners State College, Okla., 18-10, followed by a 14-4 victory over Central Arizona College and an 11-8 win over Walters State Community College, Tenn., on Wednesday.
Rapid City Stevens graduate and former Post 22 Hardhat Cooper Bowman hits at the top of the lineup and has more than contributed to the postseason success of the Reivers.
Bowman has five hits and has had quite a bit of success as a baserunner, including six total runs scored. And in their matchup with Central Arizona, Bowman led off the game with a solo home run to get the scoring started.