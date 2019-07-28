The Spearfish Sasquatch halted a six-game losing streak as it closed out the weekend series and earned a 13-11 victory over Pierre on Sunday in a back-and-forth affair in Expedition League play.
The Sasquatch closed out the first with a 3-1 lead, before giving up a run in the fourth to make it 3-2.
In the fifth inning, Aaron Johnson extended Spearfish’s lead with a three-run shot that left the stadium and gave the Sasquatch a 6-2 advantage. Hayden Hastings added a solo home run in the sixth to push Spearfish a little further ahead.
Pierre began to make it a game in its next at-bat as it scored seven runs to take back the lead at 9-7.
You have free articles remaining.
Down 10-7 in the eighth, the Sasquatch took the lead again when Trace Hamby hit a three run home run and Johnson knocked in another on a double.
Spearfish added two more runs in the eighth and held off the Trappers the rest of the way to earn a much-needed win.
No individual statistics were available for this game.
The Sasquatch (25-30) take today off, before returning home to take on the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.