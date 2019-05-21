New Spearfish Sasquatch coach Adam Core is excited for his first game at the helm of an Expedition League team.
He just isn't sure when that will be.
Core is a volunteer assistant coach with Southern Illinois of the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU topped Bradley 7-4 in the conference tournament Tuesday and will continue to play until it is eliminated.
The Sasquatch, weather permitting, open Friday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium against the Hub City Hotshots, and he might still be battling for a MVC title.
"I’m a baseball nut. By the time my season ends here, I’m rolling into the season there, so for me it couldn’t be more exciting because I have no time off and I don’t want any," Core said. "There have been some challenges and I’d say they’re good challenges. We’ve had some schools in South Dakota and North Dakota that have worked on getting us some guys, so that’s made things a lot easier on us."
It isn't a situation that is unique to Spearfish. The postseason college baseball schedule and the beginning of the Expedition League season overlap, and the Sasquatch will also be without two players who will be in the Junior College World Series.
"We’ll be short a handful of guys on opening night, and that’s a part of it," Core said. "The league attracts really good players, so it’s a bit of a trade-off and we have to find a way to make it work for the first few games."
If the Sasquatch are without Core to start the season, he knows they'll be in good hands.
His top assistant coach, Seth McLemore, would assume the responsibilities, someone Core said he's known for a long time.
"He's a rock star, he’s my best friend," he said. "We’ve coached together in the past, we’ve coached against each other. I tell most people he runs the show anyway."
It won't just be the start of the season where the lineup will shuffle, Spearfish general manager Eric Schmidt said the Sasquatch will accommodate the needs of the players, who are still in college.
"Some are still playing in their regional and World Series in their respective divisions, and others might need to take a summer course or something like that," he said. "We need to respect their schedule and build a team to fit what we have on our roster."
That also includes players, especially pitchers, who are set to join the team in the second half of the season.
Last season Spearfish finished third in the Clark Division and missed the postseason with a 24-38 record.
"We had a great team early and kind of came up short in the playoff run, but this year we have a plan to attack those pitching woes we faced last season with those second half players coming in just to do that," Schmidt said.
"We have other guys who come in who might be coming off an injury who are looking to build up arm strength on the other side of things, so they want to get ready for their fall ball. It’s a mix and match, we have a core team that’s there all year, but we can mix and match guys as well."
That roster is one that Core is excited about. It consists of players from 18 different states and all levels, from NCAA Division I to NAIA, including Rapid City Post 22 alums Riley McSherry and Brandon Soucy, as well as Spearfish Post 164 alum Jaxon Rosencranz.
"I’m thrilled with the roster. The coaches have gotten together and we worked really hard on completing this roster," he said. "We have some older guys too which I think is valuable. They bring a different feel to the game that some of the younger guys might not be used to. Sixty-four games is a long season, so that experience is going to go a long way for us."
That roster, according to Core, won't only be stronger on the mound, but should be able to bring some runs across the plate as well.
"I think we’re going to have a strong offense, we’re going to be a team that scores a lot of runs. We have some guys with some power who can really drive the ball in the gap," he said. "With pitching, not having too much experience with these guys, I think we have a couple of guys who can throw low to mid 90s and a couple who can really light it up."
Off the field, Schmidt said he thought the Spearfish community embraced the team, and now he wants to make the fans' experience at the ballpark better.
"Based off what we did last year, we really want to carry that momentum and elevate everything we do, whether it’s better food at the ball park, more beer selections, better entertainment, we’re trying to step up everything we do," he said. "The honeymoon is over and now we’re really wanting to elevate everything we do across the board."
First pitch between Spearfish and Hub City is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.