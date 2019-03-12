The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League announced Tuesday that Adam Core will be the head coach for the 2019 season.
“We are thrilled to bring Adam on board for the 2019 season as his name quickly rose to the top of our baseball inner circle," Sasquatch general manager Eric Schmidt said. "He certainly checks all of the boxes we are looking for in a head coach and we’re really excited to see him lead our team this summer as he brings high energy and a competitive edge to our program.”
Core brings a range of experience and a baseball knowledge to the Sasquatch program. He is currently serving as the volunteer assistant coach at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, where he coaches the catchers and assists with the development of the hitters while also serving as the Camp Coordinator. He most recently served as a graduate assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., and as an assistant at Harris-Stowe State University. A Nashville native, Core played collegiately at Dyersburg State Community College and Harris-Stowe State University where he was a team captain and Academic All-Conference selection. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harris-Stowe with a degree in business administration in 2017.
"I'm very excited for the opportunity Kevin (Bybee) and Eric (Schmidt) have given me to manage this ball club and to be a part of the Spearfish community," Core said in a release. "I'm looking forward to getting started this summer and creating a great experience for our players and fans. Our goal is to bring an EL championship to Spearfish this year."
The remaining coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their second season on May 24.
Beagle set to compete in NCAA swim championships
Augustana sophomore Taylor Beagle will compete in the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, which begin today in Indianapolis.
The Lead native qualified for the "B" cut 1,650 freestyle for the second straight season. She placed first in the event at the NSIC Championships earlier this month with a meet and school record time of 17 minutes, 02.46 seconds, which is the 15th fastest going into the NCAA meet. The time broke her own record she set last year at the championships by just under six seconds.
Beagle will compete in the prelims on Saturday with the finals starting later that night.