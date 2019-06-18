The Spearfish Sasquatch are back on track after a tough loss to Casper Monday night, stopping the Horseheads 5-3 Wednesday night in Expedition League baseball action at Mike Lansing Field.
Spearfish rallied with two runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth after Casper had taken a 3-2 advantage.
In the seventh, the Sasquatch for runners on from a double by Chad Call and a hit by pitch on Sam Waterman. Jaxon Rosencranz came through with a RBI double and Hayden Hastings added a RBI sac fly.
Spearfish took the lead with the eventual game-winner on consecutive doubles by Austin Mowrey and Luke Lampros.
Mowrey led the Sasquatch with three hits and two RBI, while Rosencranz had two hits and two runs batted in and call added a pair of hits.
Logan Wensley got the win with two scoreless innings of relief of starter Ben Larson, who gave up three runs in five innings. Brennan Bales pitched a scoreless eighth inning, while Dylan High earned the save with a scoreless ninth.
Spearfish, 15-7, will continue on the road at Pierre tonight at 6:05 p.m.