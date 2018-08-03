The Spearfish Sasquatch got a rare come-from-behind road win on Friday night, stopping the first-place Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7-5 in Expedition league baseball action at Minot, North Dakota.
The Sasquatch trailed 3-2 after six innings, with the game tied at 4-4 after seven and 5-5 heading into the ninth.
In the ninth, the Sasquatch took the lead on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and walk.
Anthony Rodriguez led the way with three hits, including a home run, and Hayden Hastings, Charley Hesse and Tom Imholte adding two hits each, with Imholte knocking in a pair of run.
Dylan Schneider got the win for Spearfish, scattering 10 hits and the five runs through eight innings, while AJ Davis got the save with a scoreless ninth.
Spearfish, 24-36, will be in Gering, Nebraska tonight to face Western Nebraska.
Rush to hold 'All You Can Eat' program
The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, announced a new “All You Can Eat” Program for the big seven Rush home games in the upcoming 2018-19 ECHL season.
The “All You Can Eat” Program focuses on the seven big games of the season. Approximately one game per month, the seven big games include fan favorites such as Opening Night. Military Appreciation Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, and Princess Night, which make up the games for the team’s 7-Game Ticket Plan. Season Ticket Holders will be eligible to participate in the “All You Can Eat” program, and all of the 7-Game Plan holders are automatically included.
Fans will have a choice of three main items: a burger, chicken sandwich, or a hot dog. In addition, drink choices of bottled water or a 24oz. fountain drink will also be available. Finally, fans also have the choice of the arena’s famous homemade chips, or a cookie.
For those who act quickly, 7-Game Plans start as low as $99, which is less than $15 per ticket per game in the package.