The Spearfish Sasquatch won its third game of a four game series over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday on the road with a 3-2 win.
Three errors plagued the Sodbusters, resulting in two of the three Spearfish runs being unearned.
The Sasquatch got the scoring started in the top of the first inning, as a Josue Rangel single scored Jaxon Rosencranz, and later in the inning Rangel would score on a Joe Yorke single.
The Sodbusters scored in the bottom of the inning when a Derek Hackman single scored Adam Gadsden.
A triple from Hasting's Adam Lee scored Donovan Murray in the bottom of the second to tie the game.
Spearfish took the lead for good in the top of the fourth when Grady Wright advanced to second base on an error that scored Brennen Bales.
From there, both pitching staffs shut the door. Barron Holtz got the win for the Sasquatch, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs while walking two and striking out even.
Despite a solid outing, Hasting's Trey Kissack took the loss going seven innings and allowing seven hits, one earned run while walking one and striking out nine. Both teams had eight hits.
Spearfish, 9-5, is home tonight against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks. Hastings, 5-10, takes on the Western Nebraska Pioneers on the road.
Local cowboys and cowgirls compete in Sturgis
Over the weekend, local competitors competed in the Sturgis Regional High School Rodeo in the Black Hills.
Jhett Knight of Rushville, Nebraska had a big weekend in bareback riding, winning the first go with a score of 48 and a second go total of 62. Bridget Romey of Hot Springs won both gos of the barrel racing with times of 16.735 and 16.299.
You have free articles remaining.
In breakaway roping, Isabel Risse of Martin won the first go in 3.440 while Acelyn Brink of Newell won the second go in 3.110.
Lante Swallow of Batesland won the first go of the bull riding with a mark of 67 and Jack Rodenbaugh of Box Elder won the second go with a mark of 72. Bodie Mattson of Sturgis continued his strong season with first and second go wins in boys' cutting.
Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo won both gos of the goat tying in 7.680 and 7.640. In girls' cutting, Sidney Peterson of Sturgis won the first go with a 71.5 and Whitley Heitsch of Hermosa won the second go with a 72.5.
Jessica Woodward of Custer won both gos of the pole bending, with a 20.970 and 20.927. Mattson also won the second go of the reined cow horse with a 131.5 and Kassidy Caspers of New Underwood won the first go with a 129.5.
Cash Wilson of Wall won the first go of the saddle bronc with a 71 and Clint Donaldson of Sturgis won the second go with a score of 68. Wynn Schaack of Wall won the steer wrestling first and second go with a 5.320 in the first and a 5.340 in the second.
The team roping winners were Tanner Fite and Schaak of Hermosa in the first go with a 8.4 and the second go winners were Rio Nutter and Mattson of Rapid City with a 9.210.
In the tiedown Schaack of Wall won the first go with a 10.970 and Chance Derner of New Underwood won the second go with a 12.440.
Chadron State cowgirl in good position at College National Rodeo Finals
Chadron State's Quincy Segelke got off to a good start in breakaway roping at the College National Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyoming Sunday and Monday.
Her first go resulted in a 2.1 second run and the second run featured a 2.6 run, she only sits behind Whitney DeSalvo of Arkansas-Monticello who posted runs of 2.2 and 2.3.
Segelke will play the waiting game as she won't compete again until the final go-around Friday.