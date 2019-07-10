Chad Call scored on a walk-off wild pitch to cap a furious Spearfish comeback, as the Sasquatch came back to beat the Hastings Sodbusters 7-6 in Expedition League action Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Hastings held a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Chad Call doubled to drive in pinch runner Barron Holtz and move Jaxon Rosencranz to third base. Rosencranz tied the game at 6—6 when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Josua Rangel.
With Call on second, Austin Oblas took the mound for Hastings and intentionally walked Z Westley. Spearfish executed a double steal that moved Call to third and Westley to second.
Oblas uncorked a wild pitch on a 1-1 count, and Call raced home with the game-winning run.
Call and Rosencranz finished with two hits and two runs each to lead the Sasquatch (23-19). Rangel drove in two runs for Spearfish. Westley hit his eighth home run of the season.
Dylan High pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.
Carlos Pineyro had two hits for Hastings (17-23).
Post 164 sweeps Torrington
Spearfish Post 164 put up two seven-run innings on its way to a five-inning 16-1 victory and scratched out an 8-4 win in the second game to sweep two from Torrington, Wyo., in American Legion baseball action Tuesday.
Post 164 put seven runs across in the second inning and again the fifth to knock off the home-standing Tigers in the opener.
Taylor Woods held Torrington to two hits over five innings on the mound. He struck out but walked five on his way to the win.
Connor Glasford went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and drove in three runs for Post 164. Woods doubled and went 3-for-3 at the plate. He scored four times and drove in three runs.
In the second game, Post 164 jumped out to a 6-1 lead after 3-1/2 innings and held off the Tigers to complete the sweep.
Cameron Koch notched three hits in five at-bats for Spearfish, 6-23. Cody Garness, Drew Gusso, Woods and Glasford had two hits each for Post 164. Gusso scored three times and drove in two runs. Garness and Woods both scored twice.
Post 164 starter Aiden Woods gave up four runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked seven.