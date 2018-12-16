Boys Makosica Bracket
Third Place
RED CLOUD 64, OMAHA NATION 48: Alejandro Rama scored 25 points as the Crusaders, 4-1, rebounded from a semifinal loss to Pine Ridge to top Omaha Nation.
The Chiefs were led by Chauncey Tyndall who had 12 and trailed Red Cloud 34-23 at halftime. The Crusaders finished it off with a 30-25 edge in the second half.
Fifth Place
TIOSPA ZINA 60, LITTLE WOUND 48: Halseide Payton and Caleb White both had 16 points as the Wambdi, 4-1, topped the Mustangs, 4-2.
Little Wound was led in scoring by Riley Cross who had 15. Tiospa Zina led 27-20 at halftime and outscored Little Wound 33-28 in the second half.
Seventh Place
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 72, LOWER BRULE 63: Behind 24 points from Leon Brown Otter, the Braves, 3-2, ended the Lakota Nation Invitational with a win over Lower Brule, 2-3.
Lower Brule was led by Shane Sazue Jr. who had 11. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte led 35-31 at halftime and outscored the Sioux 37-32 in the second half.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Championship
TODD COUNTY 50, CUSTER 47: The Falcons held on with 27 points from Aiden Bizardie and 10 rebounds from Bryant Burnette.
Custer got 18 points from Daniel Sedlacek and 17 points from Jace Kelley.
Third Place
MCLAUGHLIN 57, CROW CREEK 39: The Mustangs built a big first-half lead and got 24 points and seven rebounds from Lex Farrell and 11 points from Alex One Horn.
Aden Rabbit led Crow Creek with 11 points.
Fifth Place
ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 64, MARTY INDIAN 47: Caylen Clairmont scored 21 points, Jaylen Bear Robe added 20 and Kyler McCloskey chipped in with 14 for the Warriors.
Xavier Hare scored 17 points for Marty Indian.
Seventh Place
OELRICHS 60, CRAZY HORSE 37: The Tigers got 35 points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals from Loren Cross Dog in the big win. Toby Swallow and Nick tobacco also had 10 points each for Oelrichs.
Joseph Brown led Crazy Horse with 12 points, while Montayne Quiver grabbed 11 rebounds.
Girls Makosica Bracket
Third Place
PINE RIDGE 73, RED CLOUD 56: Shayla Bravo had 25 and Duka Thompson had 23 as the Lady Thorpes, 4-1, topped their rival on the final day of the LNI.
Stevi Fallis had 26 points for Red Cloud, 2-3, who was outscored 33-21 in the first half. Pine Ridge ended the game with a big second half, outscoring Red Cloud 52-23.
Fifth Place
WHITE RIVER 69, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 43: Caelyn Valandra-Prue had 19 points as the Lady Tigers, 5-1, ran by the Lady Braves, 2-3.
Reese Ganje had eight points for Cheyenne Eagle-Butte, White River led 38-18 at halftime and it outscored the Lady Braves 31-25 in the second half.
Seventh Place
LOWER BRULE 58, LITTLE WOUND 54: Arianna Traverasie had 18 as Lower Brule, 3-2, topped Little Wound, 2-3.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Paula Yellow Boy who had 18. At halftime, the Lady Sioux led 28-21, and then Little Wound outscored Lower Brule 33-30 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to come back for the win.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Championship
CUSTER 52, ST. FRANCIS 51: The Wildcats got 20 points from Sadie Glade and eight points and 10 rebounds from Kelsey Herman to slip past St. Francis.
St. Francis, which led 26-24 at halftime, was led by Matilda Anderson with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Third Place
TIOSPA ZINA 62, MARTY INDIAN 56: The Wambdi got 23 points from Jordyn LaBlanc as Tiospa Zina, 2-2, held of Marty Indian, 2-4.
The Lady Braves got 12 points from Julia Standing Cloud and Audra Iron Elk. Tiospa Zina led 28-23 at halftime and outscored Marty 34-33 in the second half.
Fifth Place
MCLAUGHLIN 58, OELRICHS 33: A big second half lifted McLaughlin, to a win to end the LNI. Devon Archambault had 18 points for McLaughlin.
The lead was 31-14 at halftime and outscored Oelrichs 27-19 in the second half. Ariana Titus and Molly Little both had eight points to lead Oelrichs.
Seventh Place
CRAZY HORSE 53, OMAHA NATION 51: Deidre Roberts scored 22 points and Maddie Bettelyoun grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Chiefs.
Deondra Blackbird's 14 points paced Omaha Nation, which trailed by seven at halftime.