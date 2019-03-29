Try 3 months for $3

All Times Mountain

College Softball Time

Black Hills St. at Colo. Mesa (2) Noon.

College Track Time

SD Mines at MSU Billings 9 a.m.

SD Mines at Washington U (St. Louis) 8 a.m.

ECHL Time

Rapid City at Idaho 7:05 p.m.

