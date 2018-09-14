Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

College Football Time

Fort Lewis at Chadron St. Noon.

Black Hills St. at Adams St. 1 p.m.

Simon Fraser at SD Mines 5 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

SD Mines at NM Highlands 6 p.m.

Black Hills St. at CSU-Pueblo 7 p.m.

High School Cross Country Time

Huron Invitational 8 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at James Valley Christian Noon.

Belle Fourche at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at James Valley Christian Noon.

Belle Fourche at RC Stevens 9 a.m.

High School Tennis Time

Aberdeen Extravaganza 8 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Custer at Northwestern Tyndall TBA

Bennett County at Lyman 1 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens SF Lincoln 11:15 a.m.

Rapid City Central SF Washington 11:15 a.m.

Rapid City Central SF Lincoln 1:45 p.m. 

Rapid City Stevens SF Washington 1:45 p.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish 1:30 p.m. 

