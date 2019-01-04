Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball Time

Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa 6 p.m.

SD Mines at Western State 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Chadron State 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball Time

Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa 4 p.m.

SD Mines at Western State 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Chadron State 5:30 p.m.

ECHL Time

Rapid City at Kansas City 6:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain 1 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas Box Elder 4:30 p.m. 

Dupree vs. Sunshine Bible (Kadoka) 1 p.m.

Sioux County, NE at Edgemont Noon.

Faith at Harding Co. Noon.

Jones Co. vs. RC Christian (Kadoka) 4 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Lower Brule 1 p.m.

McIntosh at Newell 4:30 p.m.

Philip at Oelrichs 1 p.m.

Pierre at RC Central 1:30 p.m. 

Ab. Central at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Red Cloud 7 p.m.

Custer at Sturgis 5:30 p.m. 

Bennett County at Wall 3:30 p.m.

Gregory at Winner 3 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

RC Stevens at Ab. Central 12:30 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain 1 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas 3 p.m.

S. County, NE at Edgemont 11:00 a.m. 

Faith at Harding Co. Noon.

Jones Co.vs. RC Christian (Kadoka) 2:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Lower Brule 1 p.m.

McIntosh at Newell 3 p.m.

Philip at Oelrichs 1 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Pierre 1:30 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Red Cloud 5:30 p.m. 

Little Wound at Redfield Classic tba

Lyman at Redfield/Doland 5:30 p.m.

SC/Woon. vs. St. Francis (Redfield) 11:30 a.m.

Custer at Sturgis 2:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Tea 1:30 p.m. 

Bennett County at Wall 2 p.m.

Gregory at Winner 2 p.m.

High School Boys Hockey Time

Yankton at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Bismarck Rotary 8 a.m.

Lyman Invitational 9 a.m.

Miller Invitational 8 a.m.

