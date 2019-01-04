All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball Time
Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa 6 p.m.
SD Mines at Western State 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Chadron State 7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball Time
Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa 4 p.m.
SD Mines at Western State 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Chadron State 5:30 p.m.
ECHL Time
Rapid City at Kansas City 6:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball Time
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain 1 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas Box Elder 4:30 p.m.
Dupree vs. Sunshine Bible (Kadoka) 1 p.m.
Sioux County, NE at Edgemont Noon.
Faith at Harding Co. Noon.
Jones Co. vs. RC Christian (Kadoka) 4 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Lower Brule 1 p.m.
McIntosh at Newell 4:30 p.m.
Philip at Oelrichs 1 p.m.
Pierre at RC Central 1:30 p.m.
Ab. Central at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Red Cloud 7 p.m.
Custer at Sturgis 5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Wall 3:30 p.m.
Gregory at Winner 3 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
RC Stevens at Ab. Central 12:30 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain 1 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas 3 p.m.
S. County, NE at Edgemont 11:00 a.m.
Faith at Harding Co. Noon.
Jones Co.vs. RC Christian (Kadoka) 2:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Lower Brule 1 p.m.
McIntosh at Newell 3 p.m.
Philip at Oelrichs 1 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Pierre 1:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Red Cloud 5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Redfield Classic tba
Lyman at Redfield/Doland 5:30 p.m.
SC/Woon. vs. St. Francis (Redfield) 11:30 a.m.
Custer at Sturgis 2:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Tea 1:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Wall 2 p.m.
Gregory at Winner 2 p.m.
High School Boys Hockey Time
Yankton at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling Time
Bismarck Rotary 8 a.m.
Lyman Invitational 9 a.m.
Miller Invitational 8 a.m.