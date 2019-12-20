Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Hot Springs Invitational;9 a.m.

Madison Invitational;8 a.m.

RC Central at Pat Weede Memorial;10:30 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Wright, Wyo.,;9 a.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational;TBA

Boys Basketball;Time

Lyman at Bennett County;1 p.m.

Stanley County at Chamberlain;3 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Huron at Rapid City Central;1:30 p.m.

Mitchell at Rapid City Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Stateline Shootout;TBA

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.

Winner at Sully Buttes;1 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Title Game

Whit River vs. Tiospa Zina;8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

Lyman at Bennett County;1 p.m.

New Underwood at Faith;2 p.m.

Wall at Harding County;1 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newcastle,Wyo.,;12 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre;2 p.m.

Stateline Classic;TBA

Winner at Sully Buttes;1 p.m.

Leola/Frederick Area at Timber Lake;2:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Watertown;4:30 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Title Game

Red Cloud vs. Crow Creek;7 p.m.

