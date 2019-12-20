Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Hot Springs Invitational;9 a.m.
Madison Invitational;8 a.m.
RC Central at Pat Weede Memorial;10:30 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Wright, Wyo.,;9 a.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational;TBA
Boys Basketball;Time
Lyman at Bennett County;1 p.m.
Stanley County at Chamberlain;3 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Huron at Rapid City Central;1:30 p.m.
Mitchell at Rapid City Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Stateline Shootout;TBA
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
Winner at Sully Buttes;1 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Title Game
Whit River vs. Tiospa Zina;8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball;Time
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
Lyman at Bennett County;1 p.m.
New Underwood at Faith;2 p.m.
Wall at Harding County;1 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;5 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newcastle,Wyo.,;12 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre;2 p.m.
Stateline Classic;TBA
Winner at Sully Buttes;1 p.m.
Leola/Frederick Area at Timber Lake;2:15 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Watertown;4:30 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Title Game
Red Cloud vs. Crow Creek;7 p.m.