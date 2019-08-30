All Times Mountain
High School Football Time
Douglas at Mitchell 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Dakota Valley at Belle Fourche 11 a.m.
Mitchell at Douglas/RC Christian 12 p.m.
West Central at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Mitchell at Douglas/RC Christian 2 p.m.
Freeman Academy at Hot Springs 10 a.m.
High School Softball Time
RC Stevens vs. SF Washington 9 a.m.
High SAchool Girls Tennis Time
Rapid City Invite 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Custer Invite TBA
Huron Invite TBA
Stanley County at Wall 9 a.m.
Bennett County at Wall 2:30 p.m.
RC Central at Aberdeen Central 4 p.m.
RC Stevens at Pierre 12:30 p.m.