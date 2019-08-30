{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

High School Football Time 

Douglas at Mitchell 6 p.m. 

Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time 

Dakota Valley at Belle Fourche 11 a.m. 

Mitchell at Douglas/RC Christian 12 p.m. 

West Central at St. Thomas More 11 a.m. 

High School Boys Soccer Time 

Mitchell at Douglas/RC Christian 2 p.m. 

Freeman Academy at Hot Springs 10 a.m. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

High School Softball Time  

RC Stevens vs. SF Washington 9 a.m. 

High SAchool Girls Tennis Time 

Rapid City Invite 8 a.m. 

High School Volleyball Time 

Custer Invite TBA 

Huron Invite TBA 

Stanley County at Wall 9 a.m. 

Bennett County at Wall 2:30 p.m. 

RC Central at Aberdeen Central 4 p.m. 

RC Stevens at Pierre 12:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0