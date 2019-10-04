{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

College Football Time Time 

CSU-Pueblo at South Dakota Mines 1 p.m. 

Black Hills State at Dixie State 1 p.m. 

Chadron State at Western Noon.

College Volleyball Time 

Black Hills State at Colo-ColoSprings 5 p.m. 

South Dakota Mines at at Colo Mines 5 p.m. 

High School Volleyball Time  

Lead-Deadwood Invitational 9 a.m. 

Scottsbluff Tournament 9 a.m. 

Redfield Tournament 9 a.m. 

High School Girls Tennis Time 

East-West Duals (Sioux Park) TBA 

