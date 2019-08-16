{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Soccer Time

Belle Fourche at RC Central 11 a.m.

Sturgis at Huron 11 a.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell Noon.

High School Softball Time

RC Stevens vs. Watertown 9 a.m.

RC Central vs. Brandon Valley 9 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Brandon Valley 10:30 a.m.

RC Central vs. Watertown 10:30 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Belle Fourche at RC Central 9 a.m.

Sturgis at Huron 9 a.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell 10 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

West River Invite 9 a.m.

