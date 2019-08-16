All Times Mountain
High School Boys Soccer Time
Belle Fourche at RC Central 11 a.m.
Sturgis at Huron 11 a.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell Noon.
High School Softball Time
RC Stevens vs. Watertown 9 a.m.
RC Central vs. Brandon Valley 9 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Brandon Valley 10:30 a.m.
RC Central vs. Watertown 10:30 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Belle Fourche at RC Central 9 a.m.
Sturgis at Huron 9 a.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell 10 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
West River Invite 9 a.m.