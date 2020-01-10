Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Cincinnati at Rapid City Rush;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Regis University;3 p.m.

SD Mines at Colorado Christian;5 p.m

Men's College Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Regis University;5 p.m. 

SD Mines at Colorado Christian;7 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;3 p.m.

Wall at Bennett County;2 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Custer;4 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;Noon

Winner at Gregory;3 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Kadoka;11:30 a.m. 

Oelrichs at Philip;3 p.m.

Lower Brule at Pine Ridge;1 p.m.

Pierre at Rapid City Central;1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket;2:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Sioux County;11 a.m.

Douglas at Spearfish;3 p.m.

Groton Area at St. Francis Indian;11:30 a.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;4;30 p.m.

Wall at Bennett County;2 p.m.

Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;Noon

Sturgis at Custer;5;30 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;1;30 p.m.

Winner at Gregory;12:30 p.m.

RC Christian vs. Jones County (Kadoka);1 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Lemmon at New Underwood;3 p.m.

Oelrichs at Philip;4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Pierre;1:30 p.m.

Lower Brule at Pine Ridge;1 p.m.

Edgemont at Sioux County;11 a.m.

Douglas at Spearfish;4:30 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Timber Lake (Kadoka);4 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Bismarck Rotary;9 a.m.

Lyman Invitational;9 a.m.

