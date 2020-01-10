Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Cincinnati at Rapid City Rush;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Regis University;3 p.m.
SD Mines at Colorado Christian;5 p.m
Men's College Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Regis University;5 p.m.
SD Mines at Colorado Christian;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;3 p.m.
Wall at Bennett County;2 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Custer;4 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;Noon
Winner at Gregory;3 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Kadoka;11:30 a.m.
Oelrichs at Philip;3 p.m.
Lower Brule at Pine Ridge;1 p.m.
Pierre at Rapid City Central;1:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket;2:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Sioux County;11 a.m.
Douglas at Spearfish;3 p.m.
Groton Area at St. Francis Indian;11:30 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;4;30 p.m.
Wall at Bennett County;2 p.m.
Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;Noon
Sturgis at Custer;5;30 p.m.
Harding County at Faith;1;30 p.m.
Winner at Gregory;12:30 p.m.
RC Christian vs. Jones County (Kadoka);1 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
Lemmon at New Underwood;3 p.m.
Oelrichs at Philip;4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Pierre;1:30 p.m.
Lower Brule at Pine Ridge;1 p.m.
Edgemont at Sioux County;11 a.m.
Douglas at Spearfish;4:30 p.m.
Hot Springs vs. Timber Lake (Kadoka);4 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Bismarck Rotary;9 a.m.
Lyman Invitational;9 a.m.