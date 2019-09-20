{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

College Football Time 

Adams State at Black Hills State 1 p.m. 

South Dakota Mines at Simon Fraser 7 p.m. 

Chadron State at Fort Lewis Noon.

Women's Volleyball Time 

South Dakota Mines at Dixie State 6 p.m. 

Black Hills State at Westminster College 4 p.m. 

High School Boys Soccer Time 

Rapid City Stevens at Belle Fourche 11 a.m. 

Hot Springs at Sturgis 12 p.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time 

Rapid City Stevens at Belle Fourche 9 a.m. 

High School Girls Tennis Time 

Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational 8 a.m. 

Spearfish at Mitchell 11 a.m. 

High School Volleyball Time 

Lyman at Bennett County 1 p.m. 

Pierre at Douglas 12:30 p.m. 

Miller at Crow Creek 11 a.m. 

Spearfish at Mitchell 3 p.m. 

Oelrichs at New Underwood 2 p.m. 

SF O'Gorman at Rapid City Central 4:15 p.m. 

SF Washington at Rapid City Central 7:15 p.m.

SF Washington vs. RC Stevens (Central) 4:15 p.m. 

SF O'Gorman vs. RC Stevens (Central) 7:15 p.m. 

Rapid City Christian at Red Cloud 12 p.m. 

White River Triangular TBA 

High School Cross Country Time 

Huron Invitational 8 a.m. 

Lyman Invite TBA 

