Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball Time

BHSU vs. Midwestern St. University 8 a.m.

BHSU vs. SW Baptist University 1 p.m.

SD Mines vs. University of Mary 8:30 a.m.

SD Mines vs. Minot State 1:30 p.m.

High School Football Time

SF Lincoln at RC Central 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Mitchell at Spearfish 11:00 a.m.

Huron at Sturgis Noon.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Mitchell at Spearfish 11 a.m.

Huron at Sturgis 10 a.m.

St. Thomas More at West Central Noon.

High School Tennis Time

Rapid City Invitational 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stanley County at Bennett County 1 p.m.

Wall at Bennett County 2:30 p.m.

Colome at Burke 5:30 p.m.

Custer Invitational all day

Douglas at Huron 2 p.m.

Sturgis at Huron 8 a.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Central 1:30 p.m.

Pierre at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Brandon Valley 11:45 a.m.

Hot Springs at Douglas Wyo. TBA

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.