All Times Mountain
College Volleyball Time
BHSU vs. Midwestern St. University 8 a.m.
BHSU vs. SW Baptist University 1 p.m.
SD Mines vs. University of Mary 8:30 a.m.
SD Mines vs. Minot State 1:30 p.m.
High School Football Time
SF Lincoln at RC Central 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Mitchell at Spearfish 11:00 a.m.
Huron at Sturgis Noon.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Mitchell at Spearfish 11 a.m.
Huron at Sturgis 10 a.m.
St. Thomas More at West Central Noon.
High School Tennis Time
Rapid City Invitational 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Stanley County at Bennett County 1 p.m.
Wall at Bennett County 2:30 p.m.
Colome at Burke 5:30 p.m.
Custer Invitational all day
Douglas at Huron 2 p.m.
Sturgis at Huron 8 a.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Central 1:30 p.m.
Pierre at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.
Sturgis vs. Brandon Valley 11:45 a.m.
Hot Springs at Douglas Wyo. TBA