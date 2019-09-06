All Times Mountain
High School Football Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Douglas/RC Christian at Freeman Academy Noon
St. Thomas More at James Valley Christian 10 a.m.
Pierre at RC Central 11 a.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens 11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Pierre at RC Central 9 a.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens 9 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
RC Central at Cheyenne East, Wyo., 1 p.m.
Newell Invitational 9 a.m.
Bennett County at RC Christian 3 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis 12:30 p.m.
Stanley County Tournament 9 a.m.
High School Softball Time
RC Stevens vs. Harrisburg 9 a.m.
College Cross Country Time
Hardrocker Classic (Robbinsdale) 9:30 a.m.
College Volleyball Time
Chadron State Tourney
SD Mines vs. University of Sioux Falls 9 a.m.
SD Mines vs. Fort Hays State 4:30 p.m.
Southern Invitational (Joplin, Mo.)
Black Hills Stats vs. Wayne State 8 a.m.
Black Hills State vs. Cameron University 4 p.m.