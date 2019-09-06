{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

High School Football Time 

Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood 4 p.m. 

High School Boys Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at Freeman Academy Noon 

St. Thomas More at James Valley Christian 10 a.m. 

Pierre at RC Central 11 a.m. 

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens 11 a.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time

Pierre at RC Central 9 a.m. 

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens 9 a.m.  

High School Volleyball Time 

RC Central at Cheyenne East, Wyo., 1 p.m. 

Newell Invitational 9 a.m. 

Bennett County at RC Christian 3 p.m. 

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis 12:30 p.m. 

Stanley County Tournament 9 a.m. 

High School Softball Time 

RC Stevens vs. Harrisburg 9 a.m. 

College Cross Country Time 

Hardrocker Classic (Robbinsdale) 9:30 a.m. 

College Volleyball Time 

Chadron State Tourney 

SD Mines vs. University of Sioux Falls 9 a.m. 

SD Mines vs. Fort Hays State 4:30 p.m. 

Southern Invitational (Joplin, Mo.) 

Black Hills Stats vs. Wayne State 8 a.m. 

Black Hills State vs. Cameron University 4 p.m. 

