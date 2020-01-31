Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at MSU-Denver;6 p.m.
SD Mines at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at MSU-Denver;4 p.m.
SD Mines at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.
College Softball;Time
Black Hills St. at Northern St. (2);11 a.m.
College Track and Field;Time
Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU);1:30 p.m.
ECHL:Time
Rapid City at Idaho;7:10 p.m.
High School Basketball;Time
Douglas at Chadron;5 p.m.
Hemingford, NE at Edgemont;1 p.m.
New Underwood at Harding Co.;Noon.
Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Little Wound;7 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon;6:30 p.m.
Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.
Philip at Newell;TBA
Scottsbluff, NE at RC Stevens 2:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley Co.;1 p.m.
RC Christian at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
White River vs. Howard (Mitchell);8 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Jones County at Bennett Co.; 3 p.m.
Douglas at Chadron, NE;3:30 p.m.
Hemingford, NE at Edgemont;1 p.m.
New Underwood at Harding Co.;3 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Wall at Lyman;4 p.m. MT
Philip at Newell;TBA
Scottsbluff, NE at RC Stevens;1 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley Co;1 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Timber Lake;4:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Rapid City Triangular;11 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Belle Fourche Invitational;9 a.m.
Brookings Invite;8 a.m.
Red Cloud Invite;10 a.m.
Wagner Invite;8 a.m.
Pro Rodeo;Time
PRCA Rodeo (Civic Center);1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
*All High school times taken from South Dakota High School Activities Association website.