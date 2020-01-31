Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at MSU-Denver;6 p.m.

SD Mines at Chadron State;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at MSU-Denver;4 p.m.

SD Mines at Chadron State;5:30 p.m.

College Softball;Time

Black Hills St. at Northern St. (2);11 a.m.

College Track and Field;Time

Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU);1:30 p.m.

ECHL:Time

Rapid City at Idaho;7:10 p.m.

High School Basketball;Time

Douglas at Chadron;5 p.m.

Hemingford, NE at Edgemont;1 p.m.

New Underwood at Harding Co.;Noon.

Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Little Wound;7 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon;6:30 p.m.

Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.

Philip at Newell;TBA

Scottsbluff, NE at RC Stevens 2:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley Co.;1 p.m.

RC Christian at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

White River vs. Howard (Mitchell);8 a.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Jones County at Bennett Co.; 3 p.m.

Douglas at Chadron, NE;3:30 p.m.

Hemingford, NE at Edgemont;1 p.m.

New Underwood at Harding Co.;3 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Wall at Lyman;4 p.m. MT

Philip at Newell;TBA

Scottsbluff, NE at RC Stevens;1 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley Co;1 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Timber Lake;4:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Rapid City Triangular;11 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Belle Fourche Invitational;9 a.m.

Brookings Invite;8 a.m.

Red Cloud Invite;10 a.m.

Wagner Invite;8 a.m.

Pro Rodeo;Time

PRCA Rodeo (Civic Center);1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

*All High school times taken from South Dakota High School Activities Association website.

