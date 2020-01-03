Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;6 p.m.

Western Colorado at SD Mines;4 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills State;4 p.m.

Western Colorado at SD Mines;4 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

St. Thomas More at Aberdeen Roncalli;7 p.m.

Lemmon at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Todd County at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;1 p.m.

West Central at Crow Creek;8 p.m.

Winner at Dell Rapids;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Dickinson;4 p.m.

Harrisburg at Douglas;3 p.m.

Harding County at Edgemont;Noon

Mott-Regent, ND., at Faith;2 p.m.

Kadoka at Hill City;5 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Philip at Lyman;TBA

Red Cloud at Madison;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Parkston;12:30 p.m.

Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 2:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Sturgis;5:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

St. Thomas More at Aberdeen Roncalli;TBA

Todd County at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;1 p.m.

West Central at Crow Creek;6:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Dickinson;2:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Douglas;1:30 p.m.

Harding County at Edgemont;12 p.m.

Kadoka at Hill City;3:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Kimball/White Lake;8 p.m.

Philip at Lyman;TBA

Pine Ridge at Madison;11 a.m.

Newell at McIntosh;1 p.m.

Winner at Parkston;5:30 p.m.

Watertown at Rapid City Stevens;1 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Sturgis;4 p.m.

Red Cloud at Vermillion;3:30 p.m.

Bellle Fourche at Wall;2 p.m.

New Underwood at White River;3 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

The Clash (Rochester, Minn.);TBA

LeProwse Invite (Bozeman, Mont.);TBA

Hettinger Classic;TBA

