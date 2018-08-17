Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Soccer Time

RC Central at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10 a.m.

SF Lincoln Spearfish at SF Lincoln 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Belle Fourche Noon.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman Noon.

Douglas/RC Christian at SF Washington Noon.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Sioux Falls Christian at Belle Fourche 10 a.m.

Groton Area at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.

Spearfish at SF Lincoln Noon.

RC Central at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Noon.

Douglas/RC Christian at SF Washington Noon.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman 2 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Stevens vs. Vermillion (Yankton) 8 a.m.

RC Stevens at Yankton 10 a.m.

West River Roundup

St. Thomas More vs. Madison (P) 8:30 a.m.

Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Spearfish (SP) 9 a.m.

Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More (SP) Noon.

RC Central vs. Roncalli (P) Noon.

