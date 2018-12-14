Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball Time

Black Hills St. at Adams St. 7:30 p.m.

SD Mines at Fort Lewis 7:30 p.m.

Chadron St. at Western State 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball Time

Black Hills St. at Adams St. 5:30 p.m.

SD Mines at Fort Lewis 5:30 p.m.

Chadron St. at Western State 5:30 p.m.

ECHL Time

Rapid City at Utah 7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central 12:30 p.m.

Newcastle, WY at Belle Fourche 3:30 p.m. 

Hot Springs at Hill City 6:30 p.m. 

Rapid City Central at Huron 12:30 p.m. 

Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Lemmon 7 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman 1 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Mitchell 12:30 p.m. 

Timber Lake at Mobridge-Pollock TBA

Edgemont at Moorcroft, WY 2 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre 4 p.m.

Sundance vs. L-Deadwood (Belle Fourche) 12:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Winner 1 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Little Wound vs. Lower Brule 9:30 a.m.

Omaha Nation vs. Red Cloud 9:30 a.m.

Chey-Eagle Butte vs. Tiospa Zina 12:30 p.m.

White River vs. Pine Ridge 9:15 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket

Crazy Horse vs. Oelrichs 9:30 a.m.

St. Francis vs. Marty 12:30 p.m.

Todd Co. vs. Custer 2 p.m.

McLaughlin vs. Crow Creek 2 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Newcastle, WY at Belle Fourche 2 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City 5 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Lemmon 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman 1 p.m.

Edgemont at Moorcroft, WY 2 p.m.

Faith at New Underwood 2 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Crofton, Neb. (S. Falls) 5:30 p.m.

Huron at RC Central 1:30 p.m. 

Mitchell at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m. 

Pierre at Spearfish 3 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis 1:30 p.m. 

Sundance, WY vs. L-Deadwood (Belle Fourche) 11 a.m.

Harding County at Wall 1 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Winner 1 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Red Cloud vs. Pine Ridge 8 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. Little Wound 8 a.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte vs. White River 11 a.m.

Crow Creek vs. Todd County 7:30 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket

Omaha Nation vs. Crazy Horse 8 a.m.

Oelrichs vs. McLaughlin 11 a.m.

St. Francis vs. Custer 12:30 p.m.

Tiospa Zina vs. Marty 2 p.m.

High School Gymnastics Time

RC Stevens, Central at Mitchell Incite 10 a.m.

Stanley County Invite tba

High School Boys Hockey Time

Huron All-Stars at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Sturgis, Spearfish at Madison 8 a.m.

RC Central at Pat Weede Tournament 9 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Wright Duals 9:30 a.m.

Hot Springs Holiday Tournament 10 a.m.

Lakota National Invitational 10 a.m.

