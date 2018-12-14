All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball Time
Black Hills St. at Adams St. 7:30 p.m.
SD Mines at Fort Lewis 7:30 p.m.
Chadron St. at Western State 7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball Time
Black Hills St. at Adams St. 5:30 p.m.
SD Mines at Fort Lewis 5:30 p.m.
Chadron St. at Western State 5:30 p.m.
ECHL Time
Rapid City at Utah 7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball Time
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central 12:30 p.m.
Newcastle, WY at Belle Fourche 3:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City 6:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Huron 12:30 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Lemmon 7 p.m.
Bennett County at Lyman 1 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Mitchell 12:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Mobridge-Pollock TBA
Edgemont at Moorcroft, WY 2 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre 4 p.m.
Sundance vs. L-Deadwood (Belle Fourche) 12:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Winner 1 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Little Wound vs. Lower Brule 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Nation vs. Red Cloud 9:30 a.m.
Chey-Eagle Butte vs. Tiospa Zina 12:30 p.m.
White River vs. Pine Ridge 9:15 p.m.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Crazy Horse vs. Oelrichs 9:30 a.m.
St. Francis vs. Marty 12:30 p.m.
Todd Co. vs. Custer 2 p.m.
McLaughlin vs. Crow Creek 2 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
Newcastle, WY at Belle Fourche 2 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City 5 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Lemmon 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Lyman 1 p.m.
Edgemont at Moorcroft, WY 2 p.m.
Faith at New Underwood 2 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Crofton, Neb. (S. Falls) 5:30 p.m.
Huron at RC Central 1:30 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish 3 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis 1:30 p.m.
Sundance, WY vs. L-Deadwood (Belle Fourche) 11 a.m.
Harding County at Wall 1 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Winner 1 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Red Cloud vs. Pine Ridge 8 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. Little Wound 8 a.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte vs. White River 11 a.m.
Crow Creek vs. Todd County 7:30 p.m.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Omaha Nation vs. Crazy Horse 8 a.m.
Oelrichs vs. McLaughlin 11 a.m.
St. Francis vs. Custer 12:30 p.m.
Tiospa Zina vs. Marty 2 p.m.
High School Gymnastics Time
RC Stevens, Central at Mitchell Incite 10 a.m.
Stanley County Invite tba
High School Boys Hockey Time
Huron All-Stars at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling Time
Sturgis, Spearfish at Madison 8 a.m.
RC Central at Pat Weede Tournament 9 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Wright Duals 9:30 a.m.
Hot Springs Holiday Tournament 10 a.m.
Lakota National Invitational 10 a.m.