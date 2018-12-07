Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball Time

Chadron State at Regis 3 p.m.

Westminster at SD Mines 3:30 p.m.

Dixie State at Black Hills St. 4 p.m.

College Men's Basketball Time

Chadron State at Regis 5 p.m.

Westminster at SD Mines 5:30 p.m.

Dixie State at Black Hills St. 6 p.m.

ECHL Time

Rapid City at Wichita 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Newell at Bison 4:30 p.m. 

Kadoka Area at Faith 3 p.m.

Jones County at Highmore 4 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hill City 6:30 p.m. 

Harding County at Lead-Deadwood 3:30 p.m. 

McLaughlin at Lemmon 7 p.m.

Crow Creek at Little Wound 1 p.m.

Eureka/Bowdle at McIntosh 1 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Miller 2 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood 2 p.m.

Lyman at Potter Co. Noon.

Philip at RC Christian 1 p.m.

Yankton at RC Stevens 2:30 p.m. 

Brandon Valley at Spearfish 2:30 p.m. 

Chamberlain at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

RC Central at Thunder Basin 6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Todd County 2:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall 2 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Newell at Bison 1 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith 3 p.m.

Jones County at Highmore-Harrold 2:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hill City 5 p.m.

Harding County at Lead-Deadwood 1:30 p.m. 

Crow Creek at Little Wound 1 p.m.

Eureka/Bowdle at McIntosh 2 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Miller 2 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood 2 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Lyman at Potter Co. Noon.

Philip at RC Christian 1 p.m.

Yankton at RC Stevens 1 p.m.

RC Central vs. Scottsbluff (Gillette) 4:15 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Spearfish Noon.

White River at Stanley Co. 3 p.m.

Pierre at Sturgis 5:30 p.m. 

Bennett County at Todd Co. 1 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall 2 p.m.

High School Gymnastics Time

RC Central, Stevens at Aberdeen Invite 10 a.m.

High School Boys Hockey Time

Sioux Center, Iowa at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Rapid City Invite 8 a.m.

