All Times Mountain

College Football Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mesa 1 p.m.

Black Hills State at Chadron State 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

SD Mines vs. Midwestern State 9 a.m.

Black Hills St. vs. Minn. State-Moorhead 10:30 a.m.

SD Mines vs. Newman 1 p.m.

College Cross County Time

Hardrocker Classic 9:30 a.m.

College Women's  Soccer Time

Black Hills State at Northern State 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Rapid City Central at Pierre 10 a.m.

James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 1 p.m.

Freeman Academy at Douglas/RC Christian 3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 11 a.m.

Rapid City Central at Pierre noon 

High School Volleyball Time

St. Thomas More at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.

Gregory Tournament 10 a.m.

RC Stevens at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.

RC Central at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central 12:30 p.m.

Stanley County at White River 1 p.m.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

