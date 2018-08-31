All Times Mountain
College Football Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mesa 1 p.m.
Black Hills State at Chadron State 6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
SD Mines vs. Midwestern State 9 a.m.
Black Hills St. vs. Minn. State-Moorhead 10:30 a.m.
SD Mines vs. Newman 1 p.m.
College Cross County Time
Hardrocker Classic 9:30 a.m.
College Women's Soccer Time
Black Hills State at Northern State 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Rapid City Central at Pierre 10 a.m.
James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 1 p.m.
Freeman Academy at Douglas/RC Christian 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 11 a.m.
Rapid City Central at Pierre noon
High School Volleyball Time
St. Thomas More at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.
Gregory Tournament 10 a.m.
RC Stevens at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.
RC Central at Gillette Tournament 10 a.m.
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central 12:30 p.m.
Stanley County at White River 1 p.m.