All Times Mountain
Auto Racing Time
Black Hills Speedway
Lucas Oil ASCS National Sprint Car Series 7 p.m.
American Legion Baseball Time
Sturgis Post 33 vs. TBA 11 a.m.
Dakota Classic (Sioux Falls)
Post 22 Hardhats vs. Columbus Post 84 9:30 a.m.
Black Hills Classic (Pete Lien)
406 Flyers vs. Spearfish Post 164 11 a.m.
406 Flyers vs. Chadron 1 p.m.
Casper vs. Spearfish Post 164 3 p.m.
Alliance vs. Casper 5 p.m.
Post 320 Stars vs. Alliance 7 p.m.
Expedition League Time
Hastings at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.
High School Rodeo Time
South Dakota State Finals (Belle Fourche)
Final performance short go 3 p.m.