All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing Time 

Black Hills Speedway 

Lucas Oil ASCS National Sprint Car Series 7 p.m. 

American Legion Baseball Time 

Sturgis Post 33 vs. TBA 11 a.m. 

Dakota Classic (Sioux Falls) 

Post 22 Hardhats vs. Columbus Post 84 9:30 a.m. 

Black Hills Classic (Pete Lien) 

406 Flyers vs. Spearfish Post 164 11 a.m. 

406 Flyers vs. Chadron 1 p.m. 

Casper vs. Spearfish Post 164 3 p.m. 

Alliance vs. Casper 5 p.m. 

Post 320 Stars vs. Alliance 7 p.m. 

Expedition League Time 

Hastings at Spearfish 6:35 p.m. 

High School Rodeo Time

South Dakota State Finals (Belle Fourche)

Final performance short go 3 p.m.

