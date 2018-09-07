All Times Mountain
College Cross Country Time
SD Mines at Chadron State Invite 9 a.m.
College Football Time
Western State at SD Mines 1 p.m.
Colo. Mines at Black Hills State 1 p.m.
Chadron State at CSU-Pueblo 6 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
Dixie State at Black Hills State 5:30 p.m.
Westminster at SD Mines 6 p.m.
High School Cross Country Time
Nike Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls) 10 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Central 11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Strugis 11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 2:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Central 9 a.m.
Sturgis at Rapid City Stevens 11 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman (Brandon Valley) 8 a.m.
RC Central at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Philip tournament tba
Belle Fourche vs. Ab. Roncalli (Lennox) 8:45 a.m.
Little Wound at Crow Creek 1 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Lennox 1:30 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood 5 p.m.
Todd County at Red Cloud 5 p.m.