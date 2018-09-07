Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All Times Mountain

College Cross Country Time

SD Mines at Chadron State Invite 9 a.m.

College Football Time

Western State at SD Mines  1 p.m.

Colo. Mines at Black Hills State 1 p.m.

Chadron State at CSU-Pueblo 6 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

Dixie State at Black Hills State 5:30 p.m.

Westminster at SD Mines 6 p.m.

High School Cross Country Time

Nike Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls) 10 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Central 11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Strugis 11 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 2:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Central 9 a.m.

Sturgis at Rapid City Stevens 11 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman (Brandon Valley) 8 a.m.

RC Central at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Philip tournament tba

Belle Fourche vs. Ab. Roncalli (Lennox) 8:45 a.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek 1 p.m.

Belle Fourche vs. Lennox 1:30 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood 5 p.m.

Todd County at Red Cloud 5 p.m.

