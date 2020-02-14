Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Allen at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.

College Softball;Time

Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis (2);Noon.

College Track and Field;Time

Mines, BHSU at SDSU Indoor Classic;10 a.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Chadron State at Black Hills State;6 p.m.

Metro State at SD Mines;6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Chadron State at Black Hills State;4 p.m.

Metro State at SD Mines;4 p.m.

Boys Basketball;Time

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Ab. Roncalli;5 p.m.

DWU Classic;TBA

Little Wound at Flandreau;11:30 a.m.

Red Cloud at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Gregory at Jones County;1 p.m.

Edgemont at Kadoka;4 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.

SF Washington vs. RC Central (Christian);3 p.m.

Dell Rapids vs. RC Christian (Mitchell);11 a.m.

SF Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens;1:30 p.m.

SF Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);12:30 p.m.

Wall at Stanley County;1 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Lead-Deadwood at Bison;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Chamberlain;4 p.m.

Hill City at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hot Springs;4 p.m.

Gregory at Jones County;1 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon;5 p.m.

New Underwood at Lower Brule;7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Potter County;Noon

SF Washington vs. RC Central (Christian);1:45 p.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;11:45 a.m. 

Wall at Stanley County;1 p.m.

Miller at Todd County;1 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

State Meet in Aberdeen;TBA

