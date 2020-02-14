Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Allen at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
College Softball;Time
Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis (2);Noon.
College Track and Field;Time
Mines, BHSU at SDSU Indoor Classic;10 a.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Chadron State at Black Hills State;6 p.m.
Metro State at SD Mines;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Chadron State at Black Hills State;4 p.m.
Metro State at SD Mines;4 p.m.
Boys Basketball;Time
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Ab. Roncalli;5 p.m.
DWU Classic;TBA
Little Wound at Flandreau;11:30 a.m.
Red Cloud at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Gregory at Jones County;1 p.m.
Edgemont at Kadoka;4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Faith at Lemmon;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.
SF Washington vs. RC Central (Christian);3 p.m.
Dell Rapids vs. RC Christian (Mitchell);11 a.m.
SF Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens;1:30 p.m.
SF Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);12:30 p.m.
Wall at Stanley County;1 p.m.
Girls Basketball;Time
Lead-Deadwood at Bison;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Chamberlain;4 p.m.
Hill City at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Hot Springs;4 p.m.
Gregory at Jones County;1 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon;5 p.m.
New Underwood at Lower Brule;7 p.m.
Timber Lake at Potter County;Noon
SF Washington vs. RC Central (Christian);1:45 p.m.
SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;11:45 a.m.
Wall at Stanley County;1 p.m.
Miller at Todd County;1 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
State Meet in Aberdeen;TBA