All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball Time

Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)

Post 22 Hardhats vs. Hopkins, Minn. Flyers 8 a.m.

Post 22 Hardhats vs. Bryant, Ark., 10:30 a.m.

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings, Mont.)

Post 320 Stars vs. tba.

Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)

Billings Blue Jays vs. Cody 8 a.m.

Billings vs. Premier West 10:30 a.m.

Cody vs. Harrisburg 1 p.m.

Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg 3:30 p.m.

Post 22 Bullets vs. Gallatin Valley 6 p.m.

Post 22 Expos vs. Premier West 8 p.m.

Sturgis Tournament

Newcastle vs. Sturgis 6 p.m.

Expedition League

Badlands at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.

