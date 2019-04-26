All Times Mountain
College Track Time
RMAC Championships 8:30 a.m.
High School Track Time
Black Hills Classic (Sturgis) 9 a.m.
Harold Severson Memorial (Lemmon) 10 a.m.
High School Tennis Time
Rapid City Invitational 8 a.m.
High School Baseball Time
RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman (Chamberlain) Noon
RC Stevens vs. SF Washington 2 p.m.
Sturgis vs. SF Washington (Chamberlain) Noon
Sturgis vs. SF O'Gorman 2 p.m.
RC Central vs. Fargo Davies (Harrisburg) 9 a.m.
College Softball
Black Hills State at Chadron State (2) 11 a.m.