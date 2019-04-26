{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

College Track Time 

RMAC Championships 8:30 a.m. 

High School Track Time

Black Hills Classic (Sturgis) 9 a.m. 

Harold Severson Memorial (Lemmon) 10 a.m. 

High School Tennis Time

Rapid City Invitational 8 a.m. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

High School Baseball Time 

RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman (Chamberlain) Noon 

RC Stevens vs. SF Washington 2 p.m. 

Sturgis vs. SF Washington (Chamberlain) Noon 

Sturgis vs. SF O'Gorman 2 p.m. 

RC Central vs. Fargo Davies (Harrisburg) 9 a.m. 

College Softball 

Black Hills State at Chadron State (2) 11 a.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.