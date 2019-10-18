{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

ECHL Hockey Time 

Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers 6:05 p.m. 

College Football Time 

South Dakota Mines at Adams State  p.m. 

Black Hills State at NM Highlands 1 p.m. 

Texas-Permian Basin at Chadron St. Noon 

College Volleyball Time 

South Dakota Mines at Colorado Mesa 4 p.m. 

Black Hills State at Western Colorado 6 p.m. 

High School Volleyball Time

Douglas Invitational TBA  

Dupree Invitational TBA 

Dell Rapids Invite 9 a.m. 

Huron at RC Central 1:30 p.m. 

Mitchell at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m. 

