All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey Time
Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers 6:05 p.m.
College Football Time
South Dakota Mines at Adams State p.m.
Black Hills State at NM Highlands 1 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Chadron St. Noon
College Volleyball Time
South Dakota Mines at Colorado Mesa 4 p.m.
Black Hills State at Western Colorado 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Douglas Invitational TBA
Dupree Invitational TBA
Dell Rapids Invite 9 a.m.
Huron at RC Central 1:30 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Stevens 1:30 p.m.