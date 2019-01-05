BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46
Bennett County 52, Wall 50
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57
Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60
Canistota 59, Parkston 43
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40
Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37
Douglas 46, Spearfish 36
Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33
Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37
Faith 62, Harding County 38
Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22
Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48
Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Mitchell Christian 41
Huron 63, Mitchell 52
Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54
Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48
Newell 65, McIntosh 44
Philip 54, Oelrichs 51
Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64
Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39
Red Cloud 51, Belle Fourche 40
Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53
St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64
Sturgis Brown 59, Custer 31
Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45
Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40
Winner 66, Gregory 48
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship
Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50
Fifth Place
Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73
Seventh Place
Chester 59, Garretson 43
Third Place
Flandreau 58, Beresford 51