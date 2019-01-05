Try 1 month for 99¢

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Ipswich 46

Bennett County 52, Wall 50

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Colman-Egan 57

Britton-Hecla 63, Castlewood 60

Canistota 59, Parkston 43

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wilmot 40

Corsica/Stickney 71, Wagner 37

Douglas 46, Spearfish 36

Edgemont 59, Sioux County, Neb. 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Alcester-Hudson 37

Faith 62, Harding County 38

Faulkton 57, Eureka/Bowdle 22

Florence/Henry 62, Deubrook 48

Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Mitchell Christian 41

Huron 63, Mitchell 52

Kimball/White Lake 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54

Leola/Frederick 66, Waubay/Summit 48

Newell 65, McIntosh 44

Philip 54, Oelrichs 51

Potter County 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64

Rapid City Central 38, Pierre 29

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 39

Red Cloud 51, Belle Fourche 40

Redfield/Doland 57, Lake Preston 35

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Unity Christian, Iowa 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 53

St. Paul Central, Minn. 70, Lennox 64

Sturgis Brown 59, Custer 31

Sully Buttes 59, James Valley Christian 45

Sunshine Bible Academy 56, Dupree 40

Winner 66, Gregory 48

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

Parker 63, Sioux Valley 50

Fifth Place

Baltic 74, McCook Central/Montrose 73

Seventh Place

Chester 59, Garretson 43

Third Place

Flandreau 58, Beresford 51

