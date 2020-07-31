You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times MOuntain

Saturday

Auto Racing;Time

Bandit Speedway;6 mp.m.

Monday

American Legion Baseball

Super Regionals (Pete Lien)

Post 320 vs. Post 22 (2);5 p.m.

Sports

Stars stay alive with two wins

  • Updated

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars kept their season going in a big way, with a pair of upset road wins over Sioux Falls East Tuesday in the South …

+5
At least 2 MLB games postponed amid Marlins' virus outbreak
National

At least 2 MLB games postponed amid Marlins' virus outbreak

  • Updated

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins scrambled for roster replacements as they coped with a coronavirus outbreak. The New York Yankees had an unscheduled day off in Philadelphia while the home team underwent COVID-19 tests. The Baltimore Orioles were flying home from Miami without playing a game. The Chicago White Sox manager was sidelined by a cough.

Football

Jamal Adams trade: NY Jets GM Joe Douglas explains the deal, defends his negotiations

It wasn't about the noise coming from the month or social media accounts of Jamal Adams. It was all about the draft picks coming from Seattle. That's the message New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas pushed on Monday, when he explained why he sent his best player, Adams, to the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade that included two first-round picks coming back to the Jets. "It really was our ...

Football

Larry Stone: The Seahawks gave up a lot in trading for Jamal Adams. Here's why it was the right move.

SEATTLE - The late Los Angeles Rams and Washington NFL coach George Allen is credited with coining the phrase, "The future is now." The Seahawks' audacious trade Saturday to acquire safety Jamal Adams is an embodiment of that philosophy. And for a team that has been skating on the fringes of title contention but fallen into a rut of second-round ousters, it is absolutely the right call. Oh, ...

