Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Cross Country;TV;Time

Chadron State Open;10 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;TV;Time

East-West Invitational (Sioux Falls)

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln; 8 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Washington;11 a.m.

SF Washington vs. St. Thomas More;8 a..m.

SF Lincoln vs. St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

RC Central vs. SF Roosevelt;8 a.m.

RC Central vs. SF O'Gorman;11 a.m.

High School Volleyball;TV;Time

Hill City at Faith;7 p.m.

Bennett County at Jones Co;3 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood Tournament;9 a.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Redfield;10 a.m.

RC Stevens at Scottsbluff, Neb. Tournament;tba

RC Central at Scottsbluff, Neb. Tournament;tba

