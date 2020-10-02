Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Cross Country;TV;Time
Chadron State Open;10 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;TV;Time
East-West Invitational (Sioux Falls)
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln; 8 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Washington;11 a.m.
SF Washington vs. St. Thomas More;8 a..m.
SF Lincoln vs. St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
RC Central vs. SF Roosevelt;8 a.m.
RC Central vs. SF O'Gorman;11 a.m.
High School Volleyball;TV;Time
Hill City at Faith;7 p.m.
Bennett County at Jones Co;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood Tournament;9 a.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Redfield;10 a.m.
RC Stevens at Scottsbluff, Neb. Tournament;tba
RC Central at Scottsbluff, Neb. Tournament;tba
