Sawvell named RMAC Track and Field Athlete of the Week

Black Hills State track and field's Kyla Sawvell was named RMAC Women's Field Athlete of the Week Wednesday afternoon for her efforts at the Myrle Hanson Open last weekend.

Sawvell earned a first place finish in both the women's shot put and the women's weight throw at the Myrle Hanson Open with marks of 14.35m (47' 1") in the shot put and 18.76m (61' 6.75") in the weight throw.

Sawvell is currently the only Yellow Jacket provisionally qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships with qualifying marks in both the women's weight throw and shot put.

Sawvell is currently ranked eighth in the nation in the women's shot put with a season best mark of 14.39m (47' 2.5") and tenth in the nation in the women's weight throw with a season best mark of 18.76m (61' 6.75").

This is Sawvell's first Player of the Week honor in the 2021-22 season. Sawvell was named First Team All American in the shot put at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2021 and was named First Team All American in both the hammer throw and the shot put in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2021.

