Black Hills State thrower Kayla Sawvell was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track and field freshman of the year Monday.
BHSU also had eight members named to the all-RMAC first team and 12 more named to the second team.
Sawvell, a graduate of Wall, placed second in the hammer, shot put and discus throw. She had three spots on the first team because of her performance.
Cailey Roth was also named to the first team for finishing third in the 800 meter run at the RMAC championships, Hannah Hendrick was also named to the first team for her performance in the pole vault where she finished second.
Jordan Theisen was third in the 1,500, while brother Jonah Theisen won the 3,000 steeplechase in the RMAC. Allan McDonnell was named to the first team for his third place finish in the high jump, Makalen McInnis also made the first team for his second place finish in the javelin and Ryan Olson made the first team for his third place finish in the decathlon.
Making the second team was Tori Moore in the steeplechase; Alexandra Richards in the javelin and high jump; Jordyn Huneke in the pole vault; Danielle Noble in the discus; Jordan Theisen in the 800; Taylor Hepp and Garrett Snook in the 400; Nathan Fredrick in the 10,000; Seth Hills in the 400 hurdles; Jake Iverson and Keith Osowski in the steeplechase and Drazen Moratzka in the high jump.
Four members of the South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's track and field team were named to the RMAC first-team while five were selected for second team honors Monday.
Erica Keeble, Kevin Ptak, Andrew Ferris and Westley Seibdrath were selected to the first team while Kayla Gagen, Korder Cropsey, Ferris, Ptak and Jonathon Murray were named to the second team.
Keeble took home the RMAC pole vault title with a mark of 12 feet-6 1/4 inches. Ptak was selected to the first team in the 400 meter dash finishing third with a time of 48.78 seconds. He was also named to the second team for his performance in the 4x400 meter relay team, along with Ferris.
Ferris also earned first team honors in the 800, finishing third with a time of 1:54.71. Siebdrath finished third in the hammer throw with a mark of 168-10.
The men's 4x400 team of Cropsey, Ferris, Ptak and Murray were selected to the second team with its mark of 3:16.38 to finish second at the RMAC championships.
Gagen was named to the second team after a season-best throw at the RMAC championships of 117-7.
Rush announce home schedule
The Rapid City Rush announced the home games for its 12th season of hockey, with the home season starting the weekend of Oct. 25 against the Utah Grizzlies.
The full schedule will be released in June.
Rapid City has two home games in October, both against Utah, who it will host for six games.
In November the Rush begin with three games beginning Nov. 6 and ending Nov. 9 against the Idaho Steelheads. They end November with three games beginning the 20th against the Tulsa Oilers.
December features eight home games, three against the Wichita Thunder (Dec. 4, 27 and 28) two against Utah (Dec. 6 and 7) and three against the Wheeling Nailers (Dec. 11, 13 and 14.
January features six home games, three against the Cincinnati Cyclones (Jan. 8, 10 and 11) and three against Wichita (Jan. 15, 24 and 25).
February has five home games on the schedule, three against the Allen Americans (Feb. 12, 14 and 15) and two against Tulsa (Feb. 28 and 29)
There will be six games in March, with one against Tulsa March 1, two against Utah (March 6 and 7) and three against Idaho (March 13-15).
Rapid City closes the regular season with three home games in April against the Kansas City Mavericks April 3-5.