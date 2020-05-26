Schaefer earns All-America status for Augustana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Augustana track and field student-athletes Elizabeth Schaefer, Tyl Woelber, Olivia Montez Brown, Austin Miller and Carly Rahn have been named 2020 Indoor Track and Field All-Americans the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday.

The Viking athletes qualified for the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, in mid-March, however, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the championships being cancelled, the USTFCCCA recognized all national qualifiers in all events as All-Americans with no first-team or second-team distinctions. A total of 716 athletes garnered All-America honors from 117 different institutions.

Schaefer, Rapid City Stevens graduate, enjoyed a strong indoor campaign, culminating in an NSIC Championship in the pentathlon with a score of 3,692 points. The mark was her best of the season and was sixth best in the country.

The freshman also placed fifth in the event in her college debut at the SDSU Holiday Invite on Dec. 6 and second at the Mark Schuck Open on Feb. 1. The All-America accolade is the first of her career.