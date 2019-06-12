The South Dakota High School Coaches Association and the South Dakota High School Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association announced its spring award winners.
Elizabeth Schaefer of Rapid City Stevens and Jacob Hyde of St. Thomas More were named the respective track and field All-Americans.
Erin Kinney of Harrisburg was also named a Girls' All-American, while Pierre Lear of Watertown was also named a Boys' All-American.
Schaefer concluded her outstanding high school career recently at the Class AA State Track and Field Championships in Sioux Falls with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles. The state titles were her eighth in those two events in her career, including five straight in the 300.
Hyde dominated the Class A sprinting events for the Cavaliers, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. He also anchored the team's winning 4X200 relay, the school's seventh straight state title in that event.
Boys honorable mention winners were Tyler Hiatt of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Andrew Lauer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
Girls honorable mention winners were Jasmine Greer of Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River
The Circle of Champions Coach of the Year is Jim Jarovski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association announced the Coach of the Year Awards for the spring of 2019 (Other nominees listed below each winner).
They include:
Boys’ golf — Joey Liesinger of Madison
You have free articles remaining.
Also nominated were Frank Cutler, Platte-Geddes; Jeff Halseth, Jeff Halseth, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Jim Person, Sisseton and Nick Rotella, Rapid City Stevens
Girls’ golf was Billie Jo Indahl of Burke.
Also nominated was Tom Jansa of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
Tennis – Mike Zerr of Brandon Valley.
Also nominated were Tom Krueger, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Jason Olson, Rapid City Stevens; Steve Steele, Pierre; John Vogel, Aberdeen Central and Ryan Zink, Watertown
Boys’ track and field was Bill Hansen of Viborg-Hurley
Also nominated were Scott Benson, St. Thomas More; Jim Jarovski, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Karol Patterson, Wall
Girls’ track and field was Rachelle DeBeer of Deubrook Area
Also nominated were Jim Jarovski, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Cliff Johnson, Andes Central and Byron Pudwill, Bon Homme
These coaches will be recognized at the annual awards banquet at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell on Sunday, July 7.